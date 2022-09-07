RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton continues her fight after being taken off life support last week.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Burton, who was transferred to a hospice care facility in Richmond over the weekend, is surrounded by family.

“Please continue your thoughts, prayers and support for K-9 Officer Seara Burton and her family,” the department said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Seara is amazing and continues to fight.”

Richmond police will continue to provide updates on Burton through their Facebook page, the department said.

Medical staff took Burton off life support at Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital after determining she wouldn’t recover from injuries suffered during a shooting in August.

Some media outlets inaccurately reported Burton’s death last week.

The officer’s family asked the department to share updates with the community and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Burton was shot on Aug. 10 while responding to a call for assistance from other officers at a traffic stop near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond. Upon arrival, she and her K9 partner Brev encountered a moped driven by 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee.

Brev indicated the presence of narcotics; police said Lee pulled out a firearm and fired several shots toward officers, striking Burton in the head and endangering other officers.

Burton remained in “extremely critical condition” after the shooting and initially showed signs of responsiveness. But early “glimmers of hope” faded as the days wore on.

Burton was set to marry her fiancée, Sierra Neal, the week after the shooting. On what would’ve been their wedding day on Aug. 19, Neal wore her wedding dress and visited Burton in the hospital.