LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.

Emergency dispatchers initially received a call at 1:44 a.m. Sunday about a possible drowning in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road. Lyon and his son had been fishing from a small boat on the pond when it overturned, throwing them both into the water.

According to DNR, Lyon was not wearing a life jacket when the boat flipped and he failed to resurface. Responders used remote vehicles and sonar to find the body and divers made the recovery.

“Indiana Conservation Officers urge everyone to wear a lifejacket when around water,” DNR said in a release. “Especially if swimming ability and environmental/water conditions are questionable.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.