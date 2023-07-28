INDIANAPOLIS — It’s back-to-school time across much of central Indiana as many students have already returned to the classroom. One of the state’s largest districts, Indianapolis Public Schools, resumes instruction on Monday.

If you’re not prepared, or have had a difficult time checking off your child’s back to school checklist – fear not! Several back to school themed giveaway events planned this weekend throughout the area aim to alleviate your stress with fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Westminster Neighborhood Services put pen to paper first by erasing some of the weight on your shoulders, hopefully setting your student up for success. Westminster said 33% of near eastside households live below the poverty line, a statistic they say often times signals a child’s ability to thrive in school. The Westminster Back To School Bash, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. on Saturday along East New York Street, hopes to stimmy that stat by providing free backpacks, uniforms, haircuts and even a cookout. No ID’s, no question asked, but students must be present.

Another backpack giveaway set to help thousands of children, more than 1,000 Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families and their students to receive a backpack filled with supplies.

Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday(until supplies run out), head over to any of the several locations throughout the Indy metro to get your free back to school supplies during their school rocks backpack giveaway. Students will get one backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue!

To find a location nearest you – click here.

Supplies are on a first come first serve basis – any extras will be donated to local schools nearby.