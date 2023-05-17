MONROVIA, Ind. — A school bus transporting children has crashed into a tree south of Monrovia school, the Morgan County Sheriff confirms.

According to the sheriff, the school bus had children on board at the time of the accident. School officials said minor injuries were reported.

The accident occurred on State Road 39 just south of Monrovia schools.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

Parents have been called and told to pick up their children at the high school auditorium.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating what led to the accident and why the bus left the roadway.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.