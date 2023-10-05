INDIANAPOLIS — The Savannah Bananas will be making a return to Indianapolis next summer.

The Bananas, a unique, barnstorming baseball team known for their hijinks on the field, came to Indianapolis in 2023 for two sold-out games in front of a crowd of 30,000 at Victory Field.

In 2024, however, the Bananas will return to the Circle City for 3 games instead of 2.

During the schedule announcement Thursday, the Bananas said that they were impressed with the passion that Hoosiers showed last time.

Despite a game being postponed due to rain, the Bananas said fans still showed up to the delayed game to show support.

The commitment to the team, Bananas officials said Thursday, inspired them to commit to 3 games in Indy. In fact, the team said that Indianapolis holds the record for the 2 largest games in their history.

The Savannah Bananas will be back at Victory Field on June 27, 28 and 29. For more information, click here.