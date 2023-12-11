INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is the season of giving and a surprising donation was recently discovered in a Red Kettle at a Plainfield Walmart store.

When Salvation Army volunteers are busy counting and sorting donations at the end of a bell-ringing day, they often never expect a donation like this.

The donation at a Central Indiana Red Kettle last week: a gold coin worth at least $2,000.

The $50 Gold American Eagle Coin was discovered last week in a kettle that was outside the Plainfield Walmart on East Main Street. It was mixed in among other bills and coins that had been donated throughout the day.

$50 gold coin donation (pictured)

“Whether it’s a penny or a hundred-dollar bill, we presume every donation we receive is given with a measure of sacrifice,” said Major David Martinez of The Salvation Army Eagle Creek Corps Community Center. “We count this as another opportunity to thank God that our community finds us worthy of such generosity.”

The gold coin will support programs and ministries at the Eagle Creek Corps in 2024 and the Salvation Army will have the coin appraised for authenticity before it is sold.

As of Dec. 11, the price of gold is $1,994.83 per ounce, according to American Hartford Gold.

“Receiving a gift like this in a kettle is really a double portion for us,” added Major Rachel Stouder, Central Indiana Area Commander. “We are grateful not only for its monetary value but also the morale booster of receiving such a valuable sacrifice from a caring donor. Central Indiana truly does have some of the very best people.”

According to the Salvation Army of Central Indiana, this isn’t the first donation of a valuable coin. Five coins made of silver, gold and platinum were dropped into Central Indiana kettles in 2022.

They had a combined total value of $1,800.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $3.6 million through the Red Kettles located throughout Central Indiana. Bells started ringing early this year at various locations like Kroger, Cabela’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Needler’s Fresh Market, Hobby Lobby, and Simon Malls.

Every donation dropped from November to Dec. 23 will provide help to those in need across Central Indiana.

Anyone interested in learning more information to help the Salvation Army into 2024 can visit their website.