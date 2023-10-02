GREENWOOD, Ind. – The proposed sale of a troubled Greenwood hotel has fallen through.

The city of Greenwood wants to demolish the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites at I-65 and Main Street. City officials cited excessive police calls and unsafe living conditions for the move.

In September, owner Ahmed Mubarak informed the city he planned to sell the property to Great Lakes Properties LLC. The sale hasn’t gone through, despite a signed purchase agreement.

Mubarak told FOX59/CBS4 he’s pulling out of the deal. Other than a thousand dollars, no money has changed hands. Mubarak also said he had other potential buyers interested in the site.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said Great Lakes Property wanted to gut the hotel buildings, renovate the interior and create Section 8 housing.

The city still has a mid-November court date to continue with its demand that the buildings be torn down. The Greenwood Advisory Plan Commission voted 9-0 in April to affirm the building commissioner’s order to have the site demolished.