CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South.

Investigators said the crash involved a pair of pickup trucks.

Daniel Snyder, 66, Russiaville, was driving his Ford F-250 northwest on County Road 150 when he crossed the eastbound lanes of US 24. A 1995 Dodge Ram headed eastbound then struck Snyder’s truck, police said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene while crews worked to extricate Snyder from his vehicle. He died before he could be flown to a trauma center, police said.

The other driver, identified as 56-year-old James Osburn, was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital with what police characterized as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe either driver was impaired. The crash remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, New Waverly Fire Department, Walton Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.