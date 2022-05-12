INDIANAPOLIS – After a teenager threw a plastic bottle from his vehicle, another driver took issue with it, pointing a gun at him in what police are characterizing as a case of road rage.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday on the southeast side.

Officers from the Southeast District were dispatched to the 6300 block of Lonestar Drive, where they spoke to a 17-year-old and a parent. The teen told police a man assaulted and pointed a gun at him.

The teen driver admitted he tossed a plastic bottle out the window. Shortly after it happened, a man approached his car with a gun and pointed it at him. The teen had no physical injuries from the encounter, police said.

The teen recorded the interaction on his cell phone. IMPD released a still of the man from that footage and said he was driving a blue Nissan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).