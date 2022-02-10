MUNCIE, Ind. — The Ball State esports team is getting some extra financial fuel from Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing.

“With esports, sometimes we are fighting against the current of people who don’t believe in the opportunities of the students,” says Dan Marino, Ball State director of esports. “It shows prospective students we are taking this seriously.”

Dave Letterman and the rest of the team were on hand at Ball State on Wednesday to announce the creation of two new scholarships. They will be $5,000 each and help the school’s esports team give opportunities to future players.

“It allows students or prospective students to help realize a goal, or a dream, they might not have been able to conceptualize before,” adds Marino.

“I think this is going to be the equivalent, if not usurp traditional avenues into sports,” said Letterman. “I still have a clock radio that I can’t set, so this is amazing. Beyond amazing.”

The Cardinals compete in five video games at the collegiate level. Simulation racing is one of them. Their state-of-the-art cockpits allow players to simulate life-like driving conditions. RLL drivers Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey stepped behind the wheel on Wednesday.

“I’ve grown up on this generation. I have had five sims at my dad’s house,” said Lundgaard. “I think it’s good for people to get an idea of the actual racing.”

“I don’t really play a lot of video games. I was blown away by the stuff today,” explained Harvey. “I have so much respect for some of the drivers who get to do it. Some are so talented and so fast.”

Ball State says the partnership with RLL Racing will also give esports athletes a chance to connect with the team. This could lead to future employment opportunities after college.