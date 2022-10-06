RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department announced the retirement of the late Ofc. Burton’s K-9 Brev Thursday.

The announcement comes as the Police Department Administration made the decision to remove Officer Brev from active service. He is now in the loving care of Ofc. Burton’s mother and stepmother.

According to RPD, Brev has adjusted well to his new retired life and “is in the best possible place a dog could hope for”.

Vohne Liche Kennels, where Brev came from, has graciously offered RPD to provide its next K9 at no cost. Founder Ken and his team were moved by the loss of Ofc Burton and wanted to give back.

“The quality of their K9’s and training is top notch, and the Richmond Police Department is proud to call Ken and his team not only partners, but friends,” read a release from RPD.