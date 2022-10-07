WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond police captain is no longer with the force after pleading guilty to refusing to help fellow officers with a drug investigation at a Richmond stable, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating suspected narcotics use and sales at the Salisbury Stables in Richmond in November of 2021.

While the business was under surveillance, Scott Crull, who was then the Richmond police captain, was seen at the stables and entering a building.

The Richmond Police Department was not part of the investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Randy Retter enlisted the Indiana State Police to investigate Crull’s presence on the property.

Court filings show Crull pleaded guilty to “refusal to aid an officer” on September 21, 2022 — just nine days after the case was opened.

There are no immediate details about the nature of the refusal, since no probable cause affidavit was made available.

As part of the plea deal, Crull has agreed to relinquish his Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Certification, meaning he can no longer be a police officer in the entire state of Indiana.

He was also sentenced to 90 days probation and must pay a $250 fine and $185 in court costs.

Although a Wayne County court oversaw the proceedings, a special prosecutor out of Franklin County was assigned to the case.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter issued a statement following the sentencing:

“Trust in our public servants along with accountability is paramount in our society. As is a culture in our agency, my deputies immediately came forward to report such behavior, as they should.”

The sheriff’s office did share that three arrests were made as a result of the investigation at Richmond Stables. Sonya Bowser, Laura Turner, and Adrienne Turner were all arrested following a search warrant on November 20, 2021.