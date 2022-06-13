RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who walked into a bank, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the man walked into the Chase bank at 2101 Chester Boulevard at approximately 3:28 p.m. on June 13. After handing the taller his note, the man demanded money and walked out with a shopping bag full of cash that he stuffed into a canvas bag.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery, police said, and no vehicle was observed.



Photos of the bank robber released by Richmond police

Police described the bank robber as a white male in his 50s who was approximately 5’6″ and had a slender build with dark gray and white hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a white surgical mask. He also had tennis shoes and a tan-colored hat, according to police.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this suspect to contact Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.