WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond man is facing charges for attempted murder and strangulation following a standoff in Wayne County.

Police were sent to a home on Arba Pike in Richmond around 2:48 p.m. Thursday. A woman called 911 to report a man, identified as 58-year-old Anthony Alexander, had shot at her several times, striking her at least once.

Anthony Alexander booking photo

The woman had made it out of the home by the time police arrived.

Police said Alexander initially followed their commands to exit the home but ran back inside the house.

Officers eventually surrounded the home while Alexander refused commands to exit.

Working under the assumption that Alexander was armed with at least one firearm, police enlisted the Richmond SWAT team to assist.

After several hours of failed negotiations, the SWAT team safely took Alexander into custody using “less-lethal methods.”

“The circumstances of the incident are unfortunate. I am however thankful for the safe outcome. All of the agencies that responded to the scene, and the dispatchers who were a microphone away, did a fantastic job. Wayne County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals keeping our communities safe,” said Sheriff Randy Retter.

Alexander was booked in the Wayne County Jail for the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Strangulation

Intimidation

Criminal Recklessness

Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wayne County Emergency Communications, Richmond Police Department S.W.A.T. Team & Negotiators, Fountain City Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Police Department, Reid Health EMS, and the Fountain City Fire Department.