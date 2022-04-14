INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the highlight of the summer for many Hoosiers: the Indiana State Fair! And for this year’s event, it’s all about the state’s history and love affair with cars.

Indiana State Fair officials announced the theme for the 2022 fair will be “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”

The theme is in partnership with Tom Wood Automotive Group and will celebrate Indiana’s “automotive excellence.”

Provided by the Indiana State Fair

“We are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for FUN at the speed of summer!” Cindy Hoye, the Indiana State Fair Commission’s executive director, said in a release.

As part of the theme, fairgoers will see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

The fair will have fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun and wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, free entertainment and more.

The Indiana State Fair will run from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21.