INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Muncie police officer charged in connection with a federal excessive force case has agreed to a plea deal.

Joseph Krejsa had been accused of filing false reports related to arrests made by fellow officer Chase Winkle.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Krejsa pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. A second obstruction of justice count was dismissed as part of the agreement.

According to the sentencing guidelines, he faces up to 20 years, although federal prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence on the “low end” of the sentencing range. There is no guarantee the court would follow that recommendation, according to the agreement.

Chase Winkle

Winkle pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 to 11 counts related to excessive force and obstruction of justice. Sentencing is scheduled for March.

The indictment filed in March 2020 accused Winkle of using unnecessary aggression against arrestees and attempting to cover it up.

Among the allegations: Winkle punched, kicked and slapped a juvenile during a June 2018 arrest. He used his knee to bash another man’s head and also used his taser during an August 2018 incident; Winkle fabricated a report saying the man was resisting, federal prosecutors said. He knocked another arrestee unconscious during a March 2018 arrest, again falsifying the report to justify force, according to the indictment.

Winkle has been terminated from the department.