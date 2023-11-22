FAIRLAND, Ind. — Several agencies are responding to a rural part of Central Indiana after a report of an aircraft crash.

According to the Shelbyville Fire Department, several fire and police agencies have been notified of a plane crash along the 6000 block of N. 325 W. in Fairland.

SFD Public Information Officer Brad Rund confirmed that Indiana State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and are on their way.

As of 5:45 p.m., officials were unable to provide information on if anyone had been hurt or what caused the crash.

