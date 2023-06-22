CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Office of Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull has indicated the special judge assigned to the Delphi murder case will likely release sealed documents in the case onto a court website next week for public perusal.

Last week, Judge Gull announced from the bench that she anticipated that the release of sealed documents, motions and orders would come this week, but a review of the more than 130 court filings has apparently taken longer than expected.

That information could include an unredacted Probable Cause Affidavit, search warrant and search warrant return, motions regarding Defendant Richard Allen’s pre-trial incarceration and mental health history and examinations and evidentiary challenges.

The order to unseal came about as the result of a request filed by The Murder Sheet podcaster Kevin Greenlee who is an attorney.

On Thursday, the judge issued two orders.

One requires the State to release all mental health records to Allen’s defense team.

The other continues a hearing on the defense counsel’s Motion to Suppress evidence, thought to be a bullet found at the crime scene that allegedly linked Allen to the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017, and takes under advisement Allen’s Motion to modify his pretrial incarceration at the state’s Westville Correctional Facility and notes that the Department of Correction has halted its filming of Allen’s meetings with his attorneys inside the prison.

Allen’s trial is set for next January.