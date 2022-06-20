Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Hoosiers and hamburgers.

Some things just go together, like people in Indiana and a juicy burger.

The burger is a dish that evokes Americana, and in Indiana, we like them both thick and thin; plain and loaded with non-traditional toppings like peanut butter; fried on the griddle and flame-broiled on the grill.

Reader’s Digest has named what it considers to be the best burger in each state, and in Indiana, the honor goes to Bru Burger Bar.

“Featuring a signature grind of sirloin, chuck, and brisket, plus locally sourced produce (some even grown in Bru’s own greenhouse), the chef-crafted burgers will have your mouth watering in no time. Cheese lovers should look out for the Garlic Three-Cheese, a combination of Swiss, American, mozzarella, roasted garlic, and truffle aioli that makes for a decadent dining experience,” wrote Reader’s Digest.

Bru Barger has nine locations in Indiana, as well as locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

The publication did not release the exact methodology in which it made its selections but did say the winning burgers were the “most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions.”

Last year, Food & Wine magazine named Workingman’s Friend the best burger in Indiana.

To see the rest of Reader’s Digest’s list, click here.