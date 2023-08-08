WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield residents will soon be able to order Box Combos right from their own backyards.

During a Monday meeting of the Westfield-Washington Advisory Plan Commission, the members voted to approve a measure that would bring a Raising Cane’s location to Westfield.

According to its website, Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in chicken fingers. The first location opened in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has locations in Avon, Noblesville and Muncie.

The newest location of Raising Cane’s will be at 14909 Thatcher Lane in Westfield, located at the current location of Steak ‘n Shake. According to an agenda item for Monday’s commission meeting, the restaurant will sit on 1.17 acres in the Village Park Plaza II Planned Unit Development District.

According to the documents, the site will be 2,800 square feet and have 39 parking spaces, with additional parking available east of the restaurant. Officials said that a sidewalk will be added along Thatcher Lane and will connect to the existing path at the northern part of the property. A striped path through the parking lot will also connect the sidewalk to the front door of the location.