PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors in Putnam County have filed 25 counts of animal cruelty against the owners of a dog breeding facility where police say more than 30 German Shepherds and one Rottweiler were found emaciated, covered in feces and urine, and without access to food and water.

Court documents indicate a Putnam County animal control officer was first called to Vom Greystone Guardians (South County Road 800 West) on September 8 after breeder Julia Ann Gray requested help in obtaining food for dogs on the property. She said she owned the property with James Gray, her brother.

The animal control officer found a severely emaciated German Shepherd lying in a field and had the transferred to a local veterinarian. The vet declared the dog’s injuries as “non-recoverable” and had to put the dog down.

Provided by Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office

Provided by Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office

Provided by Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office

After observing dozens more filth-covered dogs in unventilated spaces without food and water, the animal control officer had the sheriff’s office deputies accompany him the next day to seize the animals.

According to a Putnam County corporal’s report filled out when deputies canvassed the area, more than 30 dogs were found within several buildings on the property:

11 dogs in shed on east end of property. The animals were housed in cages stacked on top of each other. One dog was deceased in its cage.

5 dogs in shed on west end of property. The dogs were housed in cages, and the temperature inside the shed read 96 degrees. The Rottweiler was in this building.

19 dogs found in makeshift sleeping quarters/van parked next to sleeping quarters. Julia Gray claimed one of the dogs, a blue Heeler, was her service dog. The sheriff’s report said the heeler was the only dog on the property to not appear emaciated.

1 severely emaciated dog lying in field.

According to court documents, rigor mortis had set in to the deceased dog, which was covered in flies and also beginning to decompose. Three of the other dogs in the same shed were taken into emergency veterinary care, due to appearing anemic.

Upon opening the door there was strong odor of fecal matter and urine emanating. The stall was filled with, by my estimate, several hundred flies. Sheriff Corporal’s Report about conditions inside shed on west end of property

Deputies on scene described the sheds as smelling strongly of feces and urine and said none of the dogs had food or water visible.

When asked for vaccination records, court records state Julia Gray gave several incomplete forms. Putnam County Animal Country Director Terry Eastham told police none of the records had any names, and all were out of date.

From the interior, could not see any visible ventilation nor any fans setup. The window and door were both closed and blocked from the outside. Sheriff Corporal’s Report about conditions inside shed on west end of property

Court documents show that Julia Gray told investigators that people “dumped” the dogs on her property. She also claimed some of the dogs belonged to a neighbor whose house had burned down.

When pressed about the immunizations and vet records, the corporal’s report showed she gave several different locations for the vet she used, including the “Terre Haute airport vet” but no specific names.

The corporal said he noticed Julia Gray “smiling and even laughing” as workers tended to the dogs. He says when she learned they were taking the dogs, she said it doesn’t matter, and she “would just find more dogs and continue breeding.”

Police say of the 36 dogs found on the property, 33 were seized. The service dog stayed with Gray. As already stated, one of the other two dogs was already dead, and another dog had to be put down by a vet.

The Grays were charged with 25 counts of animal country.

The dogs were taken to Putnam County Animal Care and Control temporarily, and some were then released to Indiana GSD & Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc. for foster care.