WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two initiatives at Purdue University will be supported after Lilly Endowment Inc. approved $100 million in grants to the Purdue Research Foundation, the largest gift in the university’s history.

According to an announcement from Purdue University, the grants will fund improvements to the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business and Purdue Computes.

“These transformational grants from Lilly Endowment are historic in both magnitude and vision. Combined, the grants represent the largest gift in university history, injecting crucial momentum to the two intersecting initiatives: the Daniels School of Business and Purdue Computes. Together with Purdue University in Indianapolis — our first comprehensive urban campus, which opens this July — these strategic initiatives will further elevate Purdue’s excellence at scale for Indiana’s job creation, workforce brain gain and tech-driven prosperity,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said in the announcement. “We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from Lilly Endowment.”

Officials said that $50 million will go towards supporting the construction of the new Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business building. The announcement said that the 164,000-square-foot facility will be connected to the Krannert Building and the Jerry S. Rawls Hall.

Construction on the building is expected to begin in July and be completed in April 2027. When completed, the announcement said that the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business building will be the second largest on Purdue’s campus.

The other $50 million is expected to go toward Purdue Computes, a university initiative that focuses on computing departments, as well as physical artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum. The funds are expected to be used for:

$20 million for renovations of the Birck Nanotechnology Center, which houses the Scifres Nanofabrication Laboratory

$20 million to launch the Institute for Physical Artificial Intelligence

$10 million to enhance workforce development efforts in the areas of semiconductors and physical artificial intellegence.

Officials said the grants will operate together to elevate the university as a whole and “leverage new investments in Indiana’s economy.” Officials hope to increase and improve the state’s talent pipeline by recruiting more top students and faculty, help simulate economic development throughout the state and build on the university’s reputation.

“These new initiatives hold great promise to strategically build connections between business education and the powerful technologies in computing, semiconductors and physical AI and thereby prepare Purdue students for effective leadership in business and other pursuits in a future of rapid technological change,” N. Clay Robbins, the chairman and CEO of Lilly Endowment, said in the announcement. “Given Purdue’s existing strengths in these areas and its scale of impact, along with its commitment to infusing ethical principles throughout its educational programs, Lilly Endowment is most pleased to provide this support.”