WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has promoted its deputy chief to be the department’s new chief.

Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete (Courtesy: Purdue University)

Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete was chosen after a national search that began in May and was one of three finalists from a pool of 19 candidates. She is a 22-year veteran of the Purdue police force.

“Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this vital role,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “Through her experience and proven record during 22 years with PUPD, she has earned the respect of her peers and persistently works to improve processes and relationships. We look forward to her leadership and service.”

According to Purdue, Wiete began her career as a patrol officer in 1999 and reached the level of deputy chief in 2021.

Some of her responsibilities include managing Purdue’s home football games and leading PUPD’s patrol division.

Deputy Chief Wiete has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue and recently graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

“All three of the final candidates were dedicated professionals, but Deputy Chief Wiete has the essential credentials, the most comprehensive experience, a clear and compelling vision for the future of the department and a strong network of relationships built on years of service to the campus and community,” said Purdue Vice President Jay Wasson.

Wiete will assume the role of Purdue police chief on September 1. An official swearing-in and pinning ceremony will be held in the coming weeks.