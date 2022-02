WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Beginning Friday, Purdue University will make face masks optional in many indoor settings on its main campus in the West Lafayette.

The school said Wednesday the new policy does not apply to instructional, research and health care settings or where contractually required.

Purdue sporting events will be among the indoor spaces where masks will be considered optional.

Purdue cites dropping coronavirus cases numbers and low severity for the policy change.