WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Artificial Intelligence (AI) may just be the future of human life and Purdue University is taking charge for research and development of the new technology. With the programs offered on campus, university officials say they are guiding the advancement of AI.

During a 2023 commencement speech university President Mung Chiang addressed the commitment to innovation in AI, “Our best hope for AI is that it advances individual freedom. That it presents more options, not more homogeneity. That the freedom to choose and free will still prevail.”

“Let us preserve the rights that survived other alarming headlines in centuries past. Let our students sharpen the ability to doubt, debate and dissent. Let a university, like Purdue, present the vista of intellectual conflicts and the toil of critical thinking,” President Chiang added.

To showcase its dedication to the future, Purdue launched the nation’s first Institute for Physical Artificial Intelligence (IPAI). Its a pillar of Purder Computes, which is a new initiative consisting of three dimensions that enable the university to lead in a new frontier of technological advancement. It will develop AI at the intersection of the virtual and the physical, leveraging strengths in agricultural data, neuromorphic computing, deep-fake detection, smart transportation data and AI-based manufacturing.

Purdue experts have also been diving into a big question many have about the new tech: Is AI a danger or a tool? Assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy, Javier Gomez-Lavin shares that AI presents unique opportunities and challenges. He went on to share work that needs to be done in habits, rules, and regulations surrounding those who work with AI.

You can visit the campus website to learn more on how the university is using its research to uncover some of the mysteries of Artificial Intelligence for the science community and the world as a whole, right in West Lafayette.