LAYFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is taking the next step in its quest for leadership among the world’s top research and teaching institutions and the Department of Defense is taking notice.

The university has been chosen as the lead academic partner of a new pilot initiative with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

“In a period where a lot of universities are shying away from defense research, Purdue is producing and investing,” said Jeff Rhoads, Professor of Mechanical Engineering. “That’s part of our new ‘Next Moves’ initiative, has a huge focus on national security and technology, as well as technology acceleration to market. I think this is really a great opportunity for us as a university to take a leadership position.”

Purdue University will become the new headquarters for the air force research laboratory regional research hub.

This is an incredible honor and one that will continue Purdue’s focus on being on the cutting edge of research and development.

The goal is to help the air force and space force with research and development opportunities, as well as workforce development and technology transfers.

“We see that it’s important for nations to have the ability to defend themselves and frankly, technology plays a big role in that,” Rhoads said. “Making sure that people are well trained, and that they have the best equipment possible is a great way to help ensure national security.”

Purdue researchers say this research could change how the department of defense might handle business moving forward.

The hope of all of this is to get technologies into the hands of the warfighter quicker.

This pilot initiative is funded for at least three years with $9 million of federal support.

That funding will go towards setting up the operation and the branches, producing the research hub.