WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During Friday’s meeting of the Purdue University Board of Trustees, the board discussed and voted in favor of developments to the university, including an expansion of the airport, the construction of a new residence hall and the construction of a new nursing and pharmacy education building.

Purdue University Airport

On Friday, the university’s Board of Trustees gave approval for the university to plan, finance, construct and award constriction contracts for a new terminal for the Purdue University Airport.

The estimated cost of the project is $11.9 million and will be funded with money from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, as well as gifts and a federal grant. Construction is expected to begin in May and be completed by May 2025.

According to a news release, the new terminal is expected to be around 8,000 square feet, located west of the existing terminal. It will include ticketing and passenger screening, as well as baggage claim and a waiting area.

“The university has been actively exploring the return of commercial air service to the Purdue University Airport, and the data shows that Purdue University and the Greater Lafayette community’s travel volume could support this service offering,” Rob Wynkoop, the university’s vice president of auxiliary services, said in the release. “We have more work to do, but the approval of this project helps ensure the needed infrastructure will be in place when the time comes.”

Officials said the existing airport hangar will be demolished and short-term parking will be created in its place. Safety improvements will also be made to the railroad track pedestrian crossing.

New Residence Hall

During the meeting, the board of trustees also approved a measure, giving the university the chance to plan, finance, construct and award construction contracts for a new residence hall on the West Lafayette Campus. The project is expected to cost around $149 million and be funded by non-fee replaced debt.

According to a news release, the new hall, named Hillenbrand Residence Hall South, will be located immediately south of the current Hillenbrand Residence Hall. The new facility will be eight-stories that includes 896 pod-style beds. The existing dining area in the Hillenbrand Residence Hall will also be renovated and expanded to accommodate the extra residents.

Officials said in the release that this will help address an increased demand for on-campus housing. Officials expect it will also provide more space for students in “The Data Mine” living learning community, the largest one on campus.

“The addition of Hillenbrand Residence Hall South to the West Lafayette campus allows the university to increase the number of on-campus beds and provides more opportunities for the integrated student life experience that we know enhances student success,” Jay Wasson, the university’s vice president for physical facilities and chief public safety officer, said in the release.

Officials said construction is scheduled to begin in March and be completed in June 2025.

Nursing and Pharmacy Education building

On Friday, the board approved a measure that allowed the university to plan, finance, construct and award construction contracts for a new nursing and pharmacy education building on the university’s West Lafayette Campus.

Officials said the new building will be around 186,000 square feet and will be located at the corner of Mitch Daniels Boulevard and Russell Street. Construction on the $160 million project is expected to begin in September 2024 and be completed by October 2025. It will be paid for capital cash appropriation from the state of Indiana, gifts as well as reserves.

The new building is expected to support “significant enrollment growth” which has occurred in the university’s nursing and pharmacy programs.

“We are grateful for the generous support from the Indiana General Assembly and many donors to help make this important facility a reality,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said in the release. “Both nursing and pharmacy education, along with the overall life science and health capabilities at Purdue, will be substantially boosted.”

The trustees also discussed and voted on measures surrounding 2024 health plans for employees as well as ratifying faculty and staff positions at the university. The Purdue Global trustees also voted on Friday to change the name of Concord Law School to Purdue Global Law School starting in November.