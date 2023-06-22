Little Girl Holding a “Protect My Kids” Sign at the March For Our Lives Rally (Adobe images)

INDIANAPOLIS — After another violent 24 hours for children impacted by gunfire, and several interview requests by FOX59 News, the Marion County Public Health Director has issued a statement reiterating her commitment to curbing firearms violence involving Indianapolis youth.

“Gun violence in Marion County, especially among youth and young adults, is a serious concern,” reads the statement by Dr. Virginia Caine. “It is a complex issue that affects families and entire communities, with no easy answers. Everyone must be a part of understanding the problem and seeking solutions toward protecting youth and young adults from firearm violence and its consequences. The Marion County Public Health Department remains in conversation with community partners across many different sectors about issues such as this one that impact public health. MCPHD also continues its work in violence prevention and gun safety, as we all work to help keep children healthy and safe.”

FOX59 News is seeking specific examples of programs involving youth gun violence supported by MCPHD.

In 2018, the City County Council declared gun violence and violent crime, “a public health danger,” in order to, “give priority of funding when setting budgets and appropriating funds to initiatives and programs…in decreasing gun violence and violent crime.”

The resolution directs the Office of Public Health and Safety, “to work with the Marion County Public Health Department…to establish and operate programs and seek funding as appropriate to alleviate the public health danger.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett told FOX59 News that he would welcome Dr. Caine’s active voice in the battle against youth gun violence.

“I think in many ways, whether explicitly or not, she’s already done that, but, to the extent that she could be more definitive in that regard, I would welcome that.”

IMPD investigated at least three incidents involving children and guns in a ten-hour period beginning Wednesday night.

At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Dawson Street where a 15-year-old told police he shot himself with a gun found at a relative’s home.

Three hours later, a 17-year-old was wounded in the leg by rivals as he kicked a soccer ball on a northside apartment complex tennis court.

An hour before dawn today, officers investigated a 17-year-old who allegedly fired a weapon during a traffic altercation in the 1700 block of South State Street.

This was just hours before IMPD announced the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect and a teenage adult in the killing of a 15-year-old boy found in a crashed vehicle in a westside neighborhood Sunday morning.

”There’s kids getting hurt everywhere. You all wanna take guns from grown folks. Lets figure out how to do that with the kids first,” said one woman at the Estates of Crystal Bay apartments, where the teen playing soccer was shot Wednesday night. ”That’s a scary time to go through adolescent years with the hormones and to have such a deadly weapon. I pray for them, man.”

The boy who was wounded, like his neighbor, refusing to reveal his identity due to fear of retaliation, said the attack came from former classmates at North Central High School.

”I know the guy who probably shot me,” he said. ”It just started at school or something in school.

“We told them we don’t want to fight and we don’t want nothing to do with this and then they just started shooting.”

The teen said this is the second time the group with a gun shot at him and his brother this week.

”There’s probably two people who have guns. They’re probably about 17, 18,” he said. ”The guy who was looking at me, he bring along three or four people and then my brother went to talk to them to tell them we don’t wanna do nothing with this and then they just started firing.”

The boy’s right calf is wrapped in bandages, the bullet found only muscle and no bone.

He vows to heal up soon and be kicking a soccer ball around again before the end of summer.

So far this year, IMPD has investigated 11 gun wound homicides of children, plus two self-inflicted gunshot wound deaths of youngsters, compared to the eight gunshot homicides of kids on this same date a year ago.

I asked the soccer player what he would say to Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine or anyone else empowered to push for solutions to Indianapolis’ youth gun violence dilemma.

”I don’t know,” he said. “I just want to play soccer and they just came by and it just happened. I don’t know what to tell them.”