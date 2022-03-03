SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — More than 30 years after Shelby County was shaken by a string of home invasions and rapes, a Greensburg man was convicted after an eight-day jury trial on 19 felony counts.

On Thursday, Steven Ray Hessler was found guilty of two counts of rape, six counts of unlawful deviate conduct, seven counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury, three counts of criminal deviate conduct and one count of robbery. These charges stem from a series of home invasions and sexual assaults committed in Shelbyville and other parts of Shelby County between 1982-1985.

“The biggest credit goes out to the victims, who bravely testified despite having received death threats during the attacks. These attacks have had profound impacts on their lives – always fearful if someone looks at them, and living in a recurring state of fear,” said Brad Landwerlen, the Shelby County prosecuting attorney.

Steven Ray Hessler

For years residents of Shelby County lived on edge following a series of Hessler’s daring night-time attacks, the prosecuting attorney said. Victims would be awakened in the dead of night to discover a masked man had quietly broken into their home. A ski mask or leggings concealing his face, Hessler would hold a knife or a gun on his victims and force them to perform lewd sexual acts and steal cash and items from their homes.

According to past reports, Hessler would threaten to hurt or kill children if the victims’ didn’t comply with his wishes.

“In some of these cases, the female were home alone. In some, their husbands were home,” Landwerlen previously said. “In some, they had children in the home.”

The prosecutor said not all of the victims were women. In one of his final local attacks, Hessler tied up a husband and severely beat him before assaulting the man’s wife. The man fell into a coma for months due to his injuries, eventually learning to walk with the assistance of a cane before recent years confined him to a wheelchair.

“Several of the victims attended the reading of the verdicts, and we thereafter shared some tear-filled hugs,” said Landwerlen. “They are extremely happy with the convictions – knowing that they finally no longer have to live in fear of this dangerous, dangerous man.”

The Shelby County attacks stopped in the late 1980s, it wasn’t until decades later when DNA evidence linked Hessler to the crimes that authorities discovered why. Hessler had been convicted of rape in Decatur County in the late 1980s and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Star

Hessler was reportedly as cautious as he was dangerous, wiping down the scene of his crimes and taking any item he may have touched with him after he left. Fortunately for law enforcement, Hessler slipped up and left bodily fluid at the scene of one of his sexual assaults in the 1980s.

Thanks to advancement in DNA research and using the same sort of testing that captured the Golden State Killer, Hessler was matched to the 1980s DNA after investigators collected a sample of his DNA from an envelope Hessler had licked and sent in with his utility payment.

“I guess the message is if you decide to do some type of crime, especially serious crime, don’t think you got away with it after a while,” Landwerlen previously said. “We will stay on it.”

The DNA evidence wasn’t the only evidence used against Hessler, however. When police executed a search warrant on Hessler’s residence on Aug. 17. 2020, police located photographs stolen from one of his victims and even found evidence on his computer that showed he had been tracking down two of his other victims. Police said Hessler even printed out a photograph of one victim’s house who lived in Georiga.

The prosecutor said coats, ski masks, and other items that matched items used in his various attacks were also found in Hessler’s home.

Hessler is set to be sentenced on April 1. He faces up to 50 years for each of his 19 felony counts.

“I intend to seek a sentence sufficient to ensure that he dies in prison – never to hurt anyone again,” Landwerlen said.

Landwerlen credited Chief Deputy Prosecutor Scott Spears and Deputy Prosecutor Brandon Robinson for assisting him in the case against Hessler, stating it took “everything the three of them had” to complete the case.