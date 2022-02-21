FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers City Council will consider a project that would create a mixed-use development and a roundabout at 96th St. and Allisonville Rd. on the southwest side of Fishers.

The $98 million development would mean more than 400 apartments and townhomes and new retail space all coming to the northwest corner of the intersection.

”This is the beginning of hopefully a transformation of this whole area,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

Nearby business owners said they’re hoping the potential development gets the support it needs to become reality.

”When you have young millennials looking for places to live, I think it would be a great location, lot of action going on in the area,” said Miles Handy, the manager at the Puppygram, a store near the intersection.

”It’s a positive thing for the neighborhood, jobs and everything like that,” said Tony Mathis, the owner of The Vape Shop, another store near the proposed development.

The development would also be right next to the recently announced, 123-acre White River nature park.

It would take an underutlized area around the White River and open it up for walking, water activities and more. Handy said he’s looking forward to what the area could be.

”I think recreation on the river would be great,” Handy said. “My wife loves to kayak, my kids love to kayak, and you can take the dog out on the kayak.”

Mathis said it would also be a great way of getting more people to area and more exposure for nearby businesses.

”That can help out too, bring some customers into the place,” Mathis said.

For better access to the new developments, the City of Fishers would redevelop the Michigan lefts at the intersection of 96th St. and Allisonville Rd. into a two-lane roundabout.

Mathis said the traffic with the current Michigan left setup isn’t too bad, and he’s concerned about a roundabout handling all of the cars going through the intersection.

”That is going to be a lot of traffic for a roundabout, so it’ll be interesting how they work it out,” Mathis said.

Mayor Fadness said the roundabout will allow easier access to both the current and future businesses near the intersection.

”We’ll be able to provide better access into those retail lots and hopefully have a more viable opportunity to conduct commerce on 96th and Allisonville,” he said.

The proposal will go before the Fishers City Council Monday night.

”We need to see whether council will support this economic development agreement,” Fadness said. “That unlocks the opportunity for the development, that unlocks the opportunity to improve the road and also the park lands.”

If the proposed plan passes, Fadness said they’ll move immediately into the design plan, and construction on the roundabout and mixed-use development would begin in the summer of 2023.