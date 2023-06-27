MARION COUNTY. Ind, – A new proposal in Marion County aims to lower speeds on some roadways.

The goal is not only to make streets safer for drivers but also for pedestrians and cyclists.

It’s summertime which means more people will be spending time doing outdoor activities like jogging, walking and biking.

And with 40 pedestrians killed last year, safety is a top priority.

Celia Melillo enjoys her bike ride home down the Monon Trail on 86th Street. But she said this trail is one of the most dangerous in the city.

“I do notice on the trail crossing if I don’t stop to make sure there are no cars coming cars just don’t stop,” said Melillo.

She said cyclists at many greenway crossings face close calls often.

To make crossings safer, the City-County Council will take up a proposal soon.

“DPW is going to do an assessment of every location. Wherever there is an intersection at the trail. To determine if we should put lower speed limits,” said City-County Councilor John Barth.

Barth said the goal is to get drivers to slow down.

According to crash data from the non-profit Health by Design, 23 crashes were recorded involving pedestrians within 50 feet of a city greenway between January 2019 and June 2022.

“If the proposal does pass, we will look at each individual crossing of the greenway system to identify potential safety improvements,” said Nathan Sheets of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The proposal is set to be considered by the full council on July 10th.