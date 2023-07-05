WESTFIELD, Ind. – A section of State Road 32 in Westfield will close for more than a month for a construction project.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, beginning on Thursday, July 6, State Road 32 between Willow Creek Way and Grassy Branch Drive will shut down in both directions, with the closure expected to last 45 days.

Crews need to replace the box culvert over Cool Creek.

Image via Indiana Department of Transportation

Officials with INDOT and the city of Westfield said access to homes and businesses will remain open. The official detour is U.S. 31 to State Road 38 to Little Chicago Road.

INDOT’s projected 45-day timeline would see the project completed in late August. The timeline, however, could shift depending on the weather.