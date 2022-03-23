PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. will pause production at its southwestern Indiana assembly pant for five days in April because of supply chain disruptions.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. will idle its Princeton plant on April 1, 8, 14, 15 and 18, the company said.

On those days, Toyota employees will have the option of reporting for work to perform various tasks at the plant, using a paid time-off day, or taking unpaid time, Toyota’s Stacy Carr said.

“Toyota’s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to many supply chain disruptions. To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers,” the company said.

The plant has a workforce of about 7,200.

The Princeton plant assembles the hybrid Sienna minivan, the Highlander/Highlander hybrid SUV and the Sequoia full-size SUV.

The plant has had idle days for supply-chain reasons before, including in September.

Toyota earlier this month said it was scaling back production in Japan over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry.