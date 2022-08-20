HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals.

The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.

HSHC is asking for a donation at the time of adoption of your new friend – no matter how big or small. The shelter is currently full, so, adopting a pet will add additional space to save animals at risk for euthanasia in the community.

🚨Things to Remember 🚨

All members of the household, canine and human, are required to meet potential dogs.

Only human family members are required to meet potential cats.

If you rent your home/apartment, bring your pet policy with you.

For more information about adoption you can visit their website.