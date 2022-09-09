INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable dogs.

IACS, when close to capacity, is forced to create an “at-risk” list, which details the animals who are most at risk.

“The at-risk list typically consists of animals that have a history of behavior issues and animals that are suffering at the shelter due to the stress of the kennel environment,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

“But if the trend continues, we could be looking at having to euthanize healthy adoptable animals.”

The largest current need at the shelter is for medium to large dogs to find homes. The list will be implemented as long as the shelter remains over capacity.

The list will be update every Friday on IACS’ website and social media sites.

All animals are free to adopt, come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.