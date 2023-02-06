INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing.

One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000.

The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10.

The Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million and will be drawn on Monday, February 6.

The Powerball lottery began in 1992. Fun fact: the very first winning ticket was drawn in Indiana.