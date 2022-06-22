HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Someone in Howard County got very close to winning the Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold at the McClure Oil gas station at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville. That ticket matched all five numbers but did not have the Powerball.

That combination usually earns you $1 million, but the ticketholder chose the $1 Power Play game option — doubling their prize amount to $2 million.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place and contact their customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Saturday, June 18 drawing were: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

No ticket sold matched all the numbers in Saturday or Monday’s drawing, so the jackpot is now $312 for Wednesday’s drawing.

There may be something in the water in Howard County.

It’s the second time within a week that a Powerball ticket worth some serious cash was sold in the county.

A ticket worth $50,000 was sold on June 13 at the Village Pantry on 420 E. Morgan St. in Kokomo.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.