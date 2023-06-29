INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong thunderstorms is sweeping across the state and causing a rash of power outages in the storms wake.
The National Weather Service said the storm front contains wind gusts of 70 miles per hour. Numerous lightning strikes have also been sighted as the storm rolls across central Indiana.
Duke Energy is already reporting more than 100,000 power outages from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the Indianapolis area.
AES Indiana says nearly 35,000 homes in Indianapolis are without power.
The severe thunderstorm warning continues to be in effect in the area until 8 p.m.
