INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong thunderstorms is sweeping across the state and causing a rash of power outages in the storms wake.

The National Weather Service said the storm front contains wind gusts of 70 miles per hour. Numerous lightning strikes have also been sighted as the storm rolls across central Indiana.

Tree down near Keystone and 116th Street

Tree down on home in Zionsville (Marcie Delk)

Tree down near Stop 11 and Pickford Drive (Sabrina Roach)

Tree on car in Frankfort (Frankfort Police Department)

MASSIVE cloud to ground lightning just now in Hamilton County @FOX59 — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) June 29, 2023

Duke Energy is already reporting more than 100,000 power outages from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the Indianapolis area.

AES Indiana says nearly 35,000 homes in Indianapolis are without power.

Talk about a bow echo! Winds picking up VERY fast. Stay inside and away from windows as this is packing winds up to 70 MPH. 💨⛈️ @FOX59 @CBS4Indy @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/lVMx31u5y0 — Ethan Rosuck (@EthanRosuckWX) June 29, 2023

The severe thunderstorm warning continues to be in effect in the area until 8 p.m.

Keep an eye on AES outages by clicking here. To see Duke Energy outages, click here.