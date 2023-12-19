BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a possibly armed suspect robbed an IU Credit Union near Indiana University’s campus, IU officials said Tuesday.

According to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent around 4:30 p.m., a robbery was reported at the IU Credit Union branch located at 510 E. 17th Street near Memorial Stadium.

“The suspect may be armed. Be alert,” the notification sent to IU students read.

“If you are close to the location, trust your instincts and take safe shelter,” the alert continued. “Lock the door if possible and remain in place until you receive a final IU Notify update or law enforcement gives you other instructions.”

According to the university, the robbery suspect fled south on foot away from the credit union. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and black ski mask.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery is being asked to call 911 immediately. Students in the area are being asked to comply with university officials and law enforcement.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to gather more information on the situation. Nothing else was immediately provided by IU Notify.