CARMEL, Ind. – A stretch of Gray Road in Carmel will close for about a month starting in early September for a bridge project.

The Hamilton County Highway Department said the closure would start “on or after” Sept. 5 between East 106th Street and East 96th Street. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to wrap up by Oct. 6, according to the department.

While local residents will still have access to their homes, the road will close to thru traffic.

The suggested detour is East 106th Street, Hazel Dell Parkway and East 96th Street.