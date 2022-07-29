FARMLAND, Ind. — The Chocolate Moose, a popular 1950s-style diner in Farmland, Indiana, will close in one week, the restaurant announced.

After 25 years of serving up burgers, pork tenderloins and ice cream, The Chocolate Moose will close its doors on Saturday, August 6.

“In September 2019, our family took ownership of The Chocolate Moose,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page. “Who would have predicted a pandemic, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, sharp increases in the cost of products, and the loss of co-owner and head of our family? The realities of these factors have resulted in the decision to close The Chocolate Moose upon the end of our lease.

“Thank you for supporting us for the past three years, both as diners and friends. Our family would like to publicly recognize the incredible staff for their hard work and commitment. They are simply amazing.”

The Chocolate Moose is located at 101 N. Main St.