CARMEL, Ind. — Indiana University graduates living in the Indianapolis metro area soon won’t have to travel to Bloomington to get chicken from a popular off-campus restaurant.

BuffaLouie’s, a staple of the IU Bloomington food scene since 1987, announced on social media Wednesday that a second location will soon open in Carmel.

“Today is truly a milestone for BuffaLouie’s,” owner Ed Schwartzman said in a statement. “We are spreading our wings.”

The restaurant, founded in 1987 by IU student and Buffalo, N.Y., native Jay Lieser, specializes in chicken wings. The menu also features burgers, fries, salads and more.

Since opening, BuffaLouie’s has become a popular spot for Bloomington locals and IU students. The restaurant has been named one of the best wing spots in the country by USA Today and has been honored by the Indiana House of Representatives.

“From the original location on 17th Street to the current location at The Gables Building, BuffaLouie’s has always been Bloomington’s number one family-friendly dining option,” the restaurant’s website reads. “Current owners Ed & Jaimie Schwartzman have been running the Bloomington Restaurant since 2006, and have maintained all of the staples that make BuffaLouie’s so successful.”

Now, BuffaLouie’s is expanding from beyond Indiana Avenue to the Indy metro area with a new location in Carmel.

In an announcement Wednesday, the owners revealed the location will be in the Carmel Arts District near the Monon Trail at the intersection of Main Street and Veterans Way.

However, no official opening date was provided.

“There is a lot to do before we can begin serving our award-winning food – we’re hoping to be open before the end of the year,” Schwartzman said. “But, rest assured that the vision that Jay Leiser had in 1987 is still as vibrant as ever.”

To read the full statement from Schwartzman regarding the expansion announcement, click here. For more information on BuffaLouie’s and the restaurant’s history, click here.