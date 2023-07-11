INDIANAPOLIS — Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein is coming to Indy for three days only in pop-up fashion.

The company will be at Selfie Wrld Indy off Michigan Road on the city’s north side. The event will be from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16. Free parking will be available.

The #SHEINUSPopUp is set to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days, however, the hours of operation could change based on product availability. The store will only be accepting credit/debit card payments.

Shoppers are encouraged to check the company’s social media for updates on store hours. Shein tweeted late last month about a recent successful event put on in Las Vegas.

The pop-up event will feature over 1,000 plus need-now styles for summer nights. The chain claims these are perfect wherever the season takes you like music festivals, vacays, nights out and more.

Shein has already begun to expand its footprint in the Hoosier state. Back in 2021, the Chinese-based company opened a warehouse facility in Whitestown, the only other U.S. location outside of Los Angeles.

SHEIN’s anticipated expansion of the Indiana facility, which projected more than 1,400 employees to be hired by the end of 2025, would increase the total employment impact to approximately 2,300 jobs. In addition, this growth would contribute to an estimated $230 million of economic value added per year by 2025.

We’re very grateful to the state of Indiana and Boone County for allowing us to call Whitestown home. We know that the success of our facility goes beyond employment, and SHEIN is building more than just a warehouse; we are building a community. That’s why I’m also proud that our facility will offer not just competitive wages, but multiple employee benefits and offerings that will add great value to the region and people’s lives. Chuck Cornwell, General Manager of SHEIN’s Whitestown facility

