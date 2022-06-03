INDIANAPOLIS — The popular culture convention PopCon returns to downtown Indianapolis with vendors and celebrities from all areas of entertainment.

The convention kicked off Friday with doors opening at 1 p.m., and it goes on until Sunday.

Like so many others, the event suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic. But they were one of the first major events to return last year without restrictions.

PopCon already has one year under its belt of being back without restrictions. They were able to host thousands last year safely before the delta variant hit.

Now they are counting on low COVID-19 numbers and the vaccines to help them host another safe event this year.

PopCon is like a melting pot of all things pop culture from movies, TV shows, comics and cartoons. Even content creators like YouTubers and Twitch streamers.

“People generally have their idea in their head what a comic book convention looks like. Then, I say, now picture they themselves having fun and that’s what PopCon is,” said owner and creator Carl Doniger.

They are bringing in different vendors selling collectibles, clothing, and other merchandise for fans of all kinds, including virtual reality vendor Clique Games.

Doniger said he’s happy to be reuniting everyone back in the Circle City.

“Because we’re here in Indianapolis, we’re not coming into Indianapolis, we are building out from Indianapolis if that makes sense. Other events will be from outside the city. We live here, this is our community,” said Doniger.

“We’re the facilitators, but it’s the community that’s really running PopCon, so we are fans our ourselves. We’re not a big cooperate con, we don’t have an entire news agency behind us, we’re not a conglomerate.”

PopCon is also bringing back its international film festival.

It will also have a new event this year: its own version of “Squid Game,” where people will play for a chance to win a lifetime badge to attend PopCon.

There will be celebrities from different anime, from the hit show “Yellowstone,” voice actors like the one from “Sonic the Hedgehog” and Trina Nishimura from “Attack on Titan.”

With @IndyPopCon being a melting pot, there’s a lot that can peak your interest! One of the biggest is anime, and one of the biggest anime shows right now is @AttackOnTitanEN. I got to interview one of the voice actors for the show, Trina Nishimura! pic.twitter.com/nZ9hYV1Wuk — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) June 3, 2022

The vendors this year will have things to do, things to see and things to taste. If you’re interested in going, you can find the hours here, and here is a link to the schedule.