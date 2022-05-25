SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 20-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a crash that injured three teenage passengers in Jackson County.

On March 15, 2022, Dakota S. Mott was driving a 2012 Hyundai when she crashed in the 6600 block of North County Road 760 East near Seymour.

The crash ejected Mott’s three teenage passengers: Isaiah Bogard, 15; Kathryn Roy, 17; and Zackery Stout, 18. All three suffered serious injuries.

Toxicology tests showed Mott was operating under the influence of THC (marijuana) at the time of the crash. Further examination from the car’s crash data recorder showed the vehicle was traveling in excess of 95 mph.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mott with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.