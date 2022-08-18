BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators returned to the scene of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday as they tried to determine the cause.

The investigative team includes an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Travis Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of black smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

The home’s narrow drive and poor access to water hindered efforts to extinguish the fire.

Crews reported multiple explosions Wednesday. They found the homeowner in a barn suffering from multiple burns. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

First responders had a “safety warning” for the home, Pruitt said. The alert meant emergency responders were aware of a potentially dangerous situation at the location.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said police have been called to the home more than once in recent weeks for incidents involving gunfire. Burgess also said guns had been removed from the property at least one time.

Records showed police visited the home seven times in July and three times in August for “various disturbances and checks.”

The property is also home to a dog breeding facility. Several puppies were found in good condition in a kennel outside the home while an adult dog was found running through the property.

There were no signs of neglect or mistreatment, according to Pruitt, and family members were caring for the dogs.