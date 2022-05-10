BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and as the weather warms up, more motorcycles are out on the roads and Indiana State Police are reminding drivers to be extra careful.

“It’s really a two-way street and we want to stress that to people,” said ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Sgt. Wheeles was first on scene Monday afternoon to an accident in Bartholomew County at County Road 450 South and County Road 300 West.

“I knew it was a very critical situation upfront,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

ISP say preliminary reports show a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcyclist and she was ejected from the bike. Thankfully, she was wearing a helmet.

“The fact that she was wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle definitely prevented her from sustaining more severe injuries at the scene and I believe possibly fatal injuries,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and at last check is still in critical condition. Sgt. Wheeles is getting the word out to drivers to be extra careful.

“You may not see them as easily as you would see a passenger car so we really urge people to look multiple times before pulling out in case there is a motorcycle on the road,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

He said he is also reminding motorcyclists, although it’s been months since being able to get the bikes out, to drive defensively and even expect a car to pull out in front of you. Taking a few seconds to look multiple times could be what helps everyone get home safely.

The driver of the pickup truck did stay on scene and is cooperating with police. So far, no charges have been filed.