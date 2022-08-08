HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is making parents aware of a reported suspicious man who was asking children if they needed a ride to school on Monday morning near a bus stop in southern Hancock County.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man was spotted in a dark blue or black four-door sedan near the Havens subdivision in southern Hancock County near U.S. 40 and County Road 500 West. Police said the driver was described as a male in his mid-20s and that the vehicle had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department stayed in the area for the remaining bus routes, police said, along with canvassing the area in search of the suspicious man’s vehicle.

Police are asking for anyone with household surveillance footage that may be helpful in the investigation to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 477-1199.

The Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County informed parents of the situation. No child was reported to have entered the suspicious man’s vehicle.

Police recommend parents have conversations with their children regarding the dangers of riding with strangers and accompany younger children at bus stops.