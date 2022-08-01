SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say.

State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street.

The search followed an “extensive investigation” into guns and drug dealing that stemmed from a citizen complaint, police said.

A search of the residence turned up 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 2.8 pounds of suspected marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and 19 guns.

One of the confiscated firearms had its serial number obliterated while a second lacked a serial number at all—making it something police refer to as a “ghost gun.”

Police arrested 21-year-old Noah Glassburn on multiple charges including possession of a firearm with an obliterated firearm, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Glassburn was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The prosecutor’s office formally charged him on July 27 with possession of an altered firearm, dealing in marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Other individuals could face charges in the case, police said.