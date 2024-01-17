DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident at Ellis Park.

According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2023. The vehicle crashed through a locked gate, causing “significant” damage, and then took off.

A witness told police the driver was an “older male” who got out of the vehicle, looked at the damage and then left. The vehicle likely sustained some damage to the front end, police said.

Image via Danville Metropolitan Police Department

The department released video of the incident, along with a photo of the vehicle. Police want to talk to the driver, and they’re appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information can call Danville’s anonymous crime tip line at (317) 745-3001 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Callers should reference case HP23-11132.